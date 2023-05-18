Franco Harris now has a street named after him in his hometown

Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who died last December at the age of 1972, has added another honor to a lifetime of them.

In his hometown of Mount Holly, New Jersey, there’s now a street known as Franco Harris Way.

The name was unveiled on Tuesday.

Former Penn State teammate Lydell Mitchell and former NFL running back Joe Washington spoke at the event.

“Franco deserved this,” Franco’s sister, Luana, said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He was the best. I truly miss him. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate him than to have Franco Harris Way on the street we grew up on. . . . This is our home. Franco would love this.”

It also will announced that December 23, the date of the Immaculate Reception, will now be known as Franco Harris Day in Mount Holly and Burlington County.