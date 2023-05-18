James Bradberry on coping with Super Bowl loss: You’ve got to put it behind you

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 18, 2023, 10:33 AM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry infamously committed a holding penalty on receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late in Super Bowl LVII that allowed Kansas City to run out most of the clock before kicking a game-winning field goal.

Bradberry said in the immediate aftermath that he’d committed a foul, though he had hoped the officials wouldn’t call it.

It’s been months since that happened and now Bradberry is back participating in Philadelphia’s offseason program. He was asked during his Wednesday press conference how he coped after the loss in February.

“I was just around my family and what not. So, they definitely helped me get my mind off of the game,” Bradberry said. “And I’m the kind of guy, you’ve got to put it behind you. It happened. And I’m looking forward to putting better film out there next year.”

Bradberry added that he “definitely” takes pride in being accountable, as he was when admitting he held Smith-Schuster.

“I think being accountable helps you as a player, helps you as a teammate, even helps you off the field,” Bradberry said. “So, I try to keep accountability as one of my characteristics in my tool belt. I’m going to try not to lose that as I grow older.”

Bradberry was one of the key reasons Philadelphia was in the Super Bowl in the first place, as he recorded 17 passes defensed and three interceptions in the regular season. He then had an interception and a pair of passes defensed in the postseason to cap one of the best seasons of his career.

If the Eagles are going to make it back to the Super Bowl in the coming season, Bradberry will likely need to be a big part of the defense once again.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “James Bradberry on coping with Super Bowl loss: You’ve got to put it behind you

  1. Still a terrible call and just followed the script the NFL laid out for the Chiefs to win the SB. Handed them the #1 seed when it was rightfully the Bengals and Chiefs were #2. Handed them the AFCCG, then handed them the SB. Mahomes is the new Brady and will get all the calls he needs to stay in the limelight and make the NFL big bucks as the face of the league.

  2. Just waiting for the Eagles fans who try to justify Bradbury’s holding call by saying that the Eagles were holding all day and the refs were letting it go. Maybe the refs just got tired of the Eagles bending the riles all day, maybe the refs got a call from the league and were told to start calling a fair game, or maybe you shouldn’t make such a blatant hold right in front of the ref during the biggest play of the game on national TV. Either way its about time whiney Eagles fans need to shut their pie hole and quit blaming the refs for the Melt down of their team.

  3. While I don’t agree on the penalty being thrown at that time under those circumstances – it is what it was. What amazes me is how many times officials will whiff or let those calls slide multiple times during a game only to throw a flag late in tight games (especially during playoffs & SB)for the exact same incident…makes one wonder about these officials.

  4. Ya, the script that had Hurts fumble it and give up a TD was awful. Then the punt return where they let Toney run 70 yards was great acting too. If there’s a script, make sure you “blame” the Eagles for participating…. And turns out the Chiefs having a better record than the bengals allows KC home field advantage. Weird how math is scripted too.

  5. I have no problem with the call being made. A penalty is a penalty is a penalty and should be called regardless of the game situation. Otherwise, officials will be accused of favoring one team over the other. Those fans complaining about the refs, should not be complaining when they make a call on an obvious penalty. I know when I watched it, I called it before the flag was thrown.

  6. steppinginpilesofrexryan says:
    May 18, 2023 at 11:05 am
    While I don’t agree on the penalty being thrown at that time under those circumstances – it is what it was. What amazes me is how many times officials will whiff or let those calls slide multiple times during a game only to throw a flag late in tight games (especially during playoffs & SB)for the exact same incident…makes one wonder about these officials.

    82Rate This

    —————————

    Oh, it’s real.

  7. That minor infraction of the rule is rarely called. It usually has to be more obvious. Gutsy call by the official on a pretty big stage.

  8. The refs caused the Chiefs to win that game, the Bengals should have won too but the refs again made the new darlings the Chiefs. Brought to you by Draft Kings

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.