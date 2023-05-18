Jason Kelce: Eagles lost “smartest player I’ve ever been around” when Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 18, 2023, 11:19 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce says losing guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency is going to be a big blow.

Seumalo signed with the Steelers in March, and Kelce told reporters he’s going to miss lining up next to Seumalo.

“I think he’s one of the best guards in the NFL, and I think he has been,” Kelce said, via NFL.com. “I think he’s one of the most consistent players I’ve ever been around, one of the most consistent people I’ve ever been around. So we’re not going to replace Isaac, there’s going to be someone new in there, and they’re going to have their attributes that they’re going to excel with, and I’m looking forward to seeing who does a really good job with that.”

Kelce said Seumalo’s approach to the game is something that perhaps only someone who has been next to him on the line of scrimmage for years can understand.

“Isaac is a really, really special player,” Kelce said. “I know we’ve said that here for a long time, and I still don’t think people really truly grasp what he did for our room. And me personally, I think he’s probably the smartest player I’ve ever been around. Really, really gifted physically, mentally, across the board. So I think the Steelers are getting a steal, that’s a good pun, I guess.”

Kelce knows Seumalo as well as anyone, and his opinion should be welcome news to Steelers fans.

13 responses to “Jason Kelce: Eagles lost “smartest player I’ve ever been around” when Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo

  2. “You got Khaned!” (trying to make this a thing like “You got Mossed!”) GO STEELERS!

  3. The Eagles paid their stud QB, so their fans should get used to losing a bunch of really good players. Young, cheap guys will need to step up or Hurts will have to play at a much higher level than he has so far. He’ll need to go from very good to great. He’s pretty close, but not quite there yet.

  4. Steelers are making the right moves this off season. Let’s see if it pays off!

  5. “So I think the Steelers are getting a steal, that’s a good pun, I guess.’

    That’s not actually a pun.

  8. The Steelers are going to shock a lot of people this year. While no one was really paying attention, the Steelers had one of the league’s best running games the second half of 2022. Then they replaced their weaker left side with Seamalu and first round pick Broderick Jones. They added a road grader tight end in Washington, who refers to himself as the 6th O-lineman. On the defensive side, they went 1-6 with TJ Watt hurt last year. They went 8-2 when he played. He’s that impactful. When he’s healthy, this is at least a top 5 defense. Meanwhile, Pickett looked like a young Roethlisberger in leading game winning drives in those last two games of the season. A team that runs the ball really well, plays great defense, and has a QB who can make the big plays in the big moments…that’s a contender. Take the over on wins for the Steelers this year. It’s easy money.

  9. Perhaps not, but it is kind of punny…

  10. The Steelers get to show how much they’ve improved starting right away in game one vs the Niners.

  11. The Steelers should be improved over last year, but saying Pickett looked like a young Roethlisberger ist just wishful thinking. If Pickett evens looks like half the player Roethlisberger was in his rookie year this season it’ll be a huge improvement.

