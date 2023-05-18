Jason Kelce: Eagles lost “smartest player I’ve ever been around” when Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce says losing guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency is going to be a big blow.

Seumalo signed with the Steelers in March, and Kelce told reporters he’s going to miss lining up next to Seumalo.

“I think he’s one of the best guards in the NFL, and I think he has been,” Kelce said, via NFL.com. “I think he’s one of the most consistent players I’ve ever been around, one of the most consistent people I’ve ever been around. So we’re not going to replace Isaac, there’s going to be someone new in there, and they’re going to have their attributes that they’re going to excel with, and I’m looking forward to seeing who does a really good job with that.”

Kelce said Seumalo’s approach to the game is something that perhaps only someone who has been next to him on the line of scrimmage for years can understand.

“Isaac is a really, really special player,” Kelce said. “I know we’ve said that here for a long time, and I still don’t think people really truly grasp what he did for our room. And me personally, I think he’s probably the smartest player I’ve ever been around. Really, really gifted physically, mentally, across the board. So I think the Steelers are getting a steal, that’s a good pun, I guess.”

Kelce knows Seumalo as well as anyone, and his opinion should be welcome news to Steelers fans.