Josh Uche promises not to get “big-headed” after breakout season

Getty Images

Patriots edge rusher Josh Uche totaled 11 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss in the final 10 games last season. He had 4.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits in his first 26 games.

Uche isn’t resting on his breakout season.

“Last year is last year. Can’t cash in on much from last year,” Uche said Thursday, via Chris Mason of masslive.com. “It’s a new season. Just focusing on the next opponent, just improving. It’s a new season. New plays need to be made new steps need to be taken. Just trying to forget last year, just build and become the best football player I can be.”

Uche, a second-round pick in 2020, said he needed time to mature. He credits guidance from Jamie Collins as well as Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater for helping him figure things out.

But Uche is looking where he’s going, not from where he’s come.

“I just feel like if you get so big-headed on what you did in the past, you’re going to trip up trying to get where you want to go,” Uche said. “I try to leave that where it’s at and understand this is a new slate. This is a new season, and there’s new opportunities. If I’m worried about the past, then I can’t capitalize on the future.”