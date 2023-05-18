Panthers release Jacob Eason, Preston Williams

Getty Images

The Panthers opened a couple of spots on their 90-man roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have released quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams. The moves leave the team with 88 players.

Eason appeared in one game for Carolina last year. He was 3-of-5 for 59 yards and an interception. Eason was a 2020 fourth-round pick by Indianapolis and also played in one game for the Colts in 2021.

The Panthers now have Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, and Matt Corral at quarterback.

Williams also played in one game for the Panthers last year. He had 56 catches for 787 yards and seven touchdowns in 24 games for the Dolphins over the previous three seasons.