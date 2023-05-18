Patriots waive Yodny Cajuste

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 18, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Patriots moved to retain offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste when they tendered him as a restricted free agent.

But now, they’re letting him walk.

New England has waived Cajuste, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The move clears $2.743 million in cap space for the Patriots this year.

Cajuste, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, appeared in just 17 games with five starts over his first four seasons. He missed the entirety of his first two seasons due to injury and was also on IR with a thumb injury last year.

Cajuste was on the field for 10 games with three starts in 2022. He played 197 of New England’s offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

6 responses to “Patriots waive Yodny Cajuste

  1. Decent player but that does not matter when you spend most of your time injured.

  3. ktsmn27 says:
    May 18, 2023 at 4:44 pm
    But BB IS THE BEST DRAFTER EVER

    22Rate This

    —————-

    Obviously, one of the best. Since 2000, no team has had morr All Pros.

  4. With all the money and time spent on drafting, it is really just rolling the roulette wheel. Pats got lucky with Brady. KC got more than hoped for. Jets wiffed with Wilson. 49ers and Greenbay made career effecting decisions. Several years later and neither have played. Management will be sweating it come the opening coin toss.

  5. With all the money and time spent on drafting, it is really just rolling the roulette wheel.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    That is how Belichick the garbage built offense : he just threw some cheap slot receivers, old receivers and castoffs to Brady, and let Brady figure out who would be good fit, then the garbage shamelessly took the credits.

