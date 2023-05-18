Ravens, Commanders to have joint practices this summer

There will be a little summer football action in the DMV this year.

The Ravens will host the Commanders for a pair of training camp practices on Aug. 15 and 16 this summer, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore and Washington will play a preseason game at FedEx Field on Monday, Aug. 21.

While the Ravens did not hold any joint practices last year, the club has previously hosted the 49ers, Rams, and Jaguars in Baltimore.

It’s the first time Washington will have joint practices since Ron Rivera became the club’s head coach in 2020.

