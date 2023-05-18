Rep. Eric Swallwell accuses former NFL player Bruce Miller of threatening execution

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2023, 11:53 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Threats of violence routinely are made on social media, the kind of threats that never would be made or tolerated in any other setting. A member of Congress believes a former NFL player recently threatened to execute him.

Specifically, Rep. Eric Swallwell believes Bruce Miller made the threat on social media, via direct message on Twitter.

“Almost time!!!” the message said. “Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution fuckin traitor.”

Swallwell told Raj Mathal of NBC Bay Area that the matter has been referred to Capitol Police.

“My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution . . . apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller,” Swallwell said. “Threats of political violence are unacceptable.”

Any threats of violence are unacceptable, and they should always be acted upon.

Miller, a fullback, played for the 49ers from 2011 through 2015. He played for the Jaguars in 2020.

The 49ers released Miller in 2016, after he allegedly assaulted a 70-year-old man.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Rep. Eric Swallwell accuses former NFL player Bruce Miller of threatening execution

  2. Assaulted a 70 year old man? Kinda gotta believe Swalwell on that fact alone.

  6. I was thinking wasn’t this the guy who went crazy last he played? Might be time to get the padded cell.

  7. Mr Miller should try and speak respectfully at all times, even to someone like Swal

  8. Best thing anyone can do for themselves is get off all social media. If you’re going to be on it don’t say dumb things. I cut all social media ties in 2020 haven’t missed it one bit.

  9. Give an inch they take a mile. Beating up a 70 year old one day, threats to execute people the next. That’s why even small incidents of crime should be tackled seriously before the ‘i can do what the hell I want’ mentality creeps in.

  10. singularitynow says:
    May 18, 2023 at 12:22 pm
    that’s a threat these days? omg.
    ————-
    He’s threatening to execute someone, that would be a threat any day whether you like it or not and shows a lot about you and likely how you act and what you find acceptable. That said a real simple solution is to not say stupid and/or threatening things because whether you plan to follow thru or not there’s no good that come from it.

  11. If you read that he threatened him with execution, you also have to read that he was threatening to put him in Guantanamo which is absurd. Perhaps he is saying that legal justice is about to be served.

  12. andreboy1 says:
    May 18, 2023 at 12:24 pm
    Bruce is right about Swallwell being a traitor
    ———-
    Here’s the thing though, when you make unhinged remarks/comments like he did then it makes no difference if some of what you said is right

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.