Report: Mitch Trubisky agrees to two-year extension with Steelers

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan broke the news earlier this afternoon that the team was nearing an extension with backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media now reports that the two-year deal is done, putting Trubisky under contract with the team through 2025 and lowering his 2023 cap number. Trubisky was scheduled count $10.625 million against the cap this season.

The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.3 million deal in 2022, with the veteran expected to serve as a bridge quarterback. He appeared in seven games with five starts last season, completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He will serve as the primary backup to Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers re-signed Mason Rudolph earlier this week to return as the No. 3 quarterback.

Trubisky, the No. 2 overall selection in 2017, has appeared in 64 games with 55 starts for the Bears, Bills and Steelers. He is 31-24 as a starter.

  2. Everybody supposedly leaving or treated bad at QB at Pitt is staying What up with the Kahn Artist!!

  5. This makes sense for the Steelers. Is Mitch going to be the difference maker the Bears hoped for when they drafted him? Not unless something clicks upstairs for him, which is unlikely at this stage (though not impossible).
    What he is though is a player plays with moxie and, with the right system and players around him, can stretch and stress a defense. That is a valuable commodity in this league; not to mention his style of play and personality fits well with the image the team is trying to project. I can see him being an understudy for Pickett for a long-time, much like how Mike Tomczack was throughout much of the 1990’s.

  6. Everybody rippin’ on Kenny Pickett…
    Well nobody in the Steel City is losing sleep over these guys, and their paltry stats against the Black & Yellow…

    REC PCT. TD INT SCK RTG
    BURROW 3-2 64.4 11 8 15 88.0
    JACKSON 1-3 59.6 4 6 16 67.4
    WATSON 0-1 67.9 2 2 7 84.0

  7. Fields has a thousand more yards with 8 more games.

    Fields is better, but Bears have to get it together.

  9. Last season, I was disappointed to finally have to give up on my long held notion that Mitchell Trubisky could be a star.I always thought that in the right system, with him playing with more confidence, and more intensity, he would excel. Sadly,the intensity has never shown up. So, with no intensity on my part – Go QB2, Go Tar Heels, Go Steelers!!!

  10. He looks like he’s got it figured out then he misses a wide open receiver. Never could throw a touch pass either the bears had seen enough of he. Good luck

  16. With the expanded schedule, every team needs a QB2 who can step in and take control on a moments notice. Mitch is exactly that guy. Great signing. As far as franchise QBs go, last year the Steelers split with the Bengals (Burroughs) and the Ravens (Jackson) and so apparently paying a single QB three times as much as all three Steeler quarterbacks together doesn’t really guarantee you a victory.

