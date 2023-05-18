Report: Super Bowl LX is expected to be awarded to San Francisco

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT
Super Bowl 50 - Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

It’s not official yet, but it reportedly will be soon.

During next week’s meeting in Minneapolis, owners are expected to award Super Bowl LX to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, reports Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. The game will be played in February 2026, and it will be televised by NBC.

Last month, Rams COO Kevin Demoff said SoFi Stadium will pursue Super Bowl LXI in early 2027, clearing the way for Levi’s Stadium to secure the game.

Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50. At the time, it was expected to be a one-time quid pro quo in return for the building of the stadium. San Francisco and Santa Clara were not expected to enter the loose Super Bowl rotation.

Aiding the effort to return the game to San Francisco is the fact that other major venues, such as SoFi Stadium, will be hosting World Cup events in 2026, prompting them to pass on pursuing that year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LXIII will be played in Las Vegas, and Super Bowl LIX will be played in New Orleans.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Report: Super Bowl LX is expected to be awarded to San Francisco

  1. Levi’s makes a ton of sense as part of the regular rotation. It’s an upper tier stadium that has a GRASS field you can use in February. Tired of watching big games on carpet.

  3. If the NFL has its way this will be the first Super Bowl to be broadcast exclusively on PPV.

  5. I anticipate a trainwreck when 50K NFL fans hit one of the most mismanaged cities in the country. I have been to San Fran recently it is a mess.

  6. Even 49ers fans hate their stadium. It takes forever to get there and it has no shade. Not a good experience.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.