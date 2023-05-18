Steelers scout Mark Gorscak, longtime 40-yard dash starter at the Combine, retires

USA Today

Most football fans don’t know the name of Steelers scout Mark Gorscak, but those who watch the Scouting Combine have seen him. Gorscak, who is retiring from the Steelers after 28 years, has been the starter for the 40-yard dash at the Combine for the last 20 years.

“I have young people come up to me and say I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Gorscak told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I said, ‘what the combine?’ And they said, ‘No, you starting me in the 40. I’ve been watching you since I was a little kid.’ That’s humbling.”

Gorscak said he’d love to keep helping out at the Combine, but he’s not sure if he will, because he’s retiring from a long career of being a scout. Gorscak estimates that he has spent about one-third of his nights during his time with the Steelers in Marriott Hotels. That’s nine years of living in hotels.

“It’s a grind, but it’s satisfying, too,” Gorscak said.

Gorscak is leaving the Steelers, but not going far: He said he’ll go to every game, and just bought his season tickets.