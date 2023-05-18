Steelers sign Dylan Cook

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 18, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 16 AFC Wild Card - Steelers at Chiefs
Getty Images

The Steelers have added an offensive lineman.

Pittsburgh announced on Thursday that the club has signed Dylan Cook.

Cook entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of Montana. He spent the season on the Buccaneers practice squad and signed a futures deal with the club in January. But he was waived earlier this week.

Ironically, Cook was a quarterback at the beginning of his collegiate career at Montana State-Northern. He then converted to offensive tackle and transferred to Montana.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Steelers sign Dylan Cook

  1. Man of course that’s legit, but I’m sure they laughed at the Dalvin Cook signing headline we all read for a second there.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.