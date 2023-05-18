Texans sign Byron Cowart, waive Eric Tomlinson

Getty Images

The Texans have signed defensive tackle Byron Cowart, the team announced Thursday.

Houston also made official the signing of cornerback Shaquill Griffin and waived veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson. The team placed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth on injured reserve.

The Chiefs cut Cowart earlier this month.

He spent last season with the Colts, appearing in all 17 games. He played 20 percent of the defensive snaps and 20 percent of special teams snaps, recording 12 tackles with two for loss.

Cowart, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, spent his first three seasons with the Patriots. He missed the 2021 season with an injury, and the Colts claimed him after he was waived last July.

Cowart has appeared in 36 games with 14 starts, all of which came in 2020. He recorded 27 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss that season.

The Texans signed Tomlinson earlier this month.

He spent last year with the Broncos under now-Texans tight end coach Jake Moreland, where he made 12 starts and appeared in all 17 games for Denver.

Tomlinson was used primarily as a blocking tight end but had nine catches on 13 targets for 79 yards and two scores.