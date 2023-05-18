Titans agree to terms with Alize Mack

Getty Images

Tight end Alize Mack is back in the NFL.

The Titans announced that they have agreed to terms on a deal with Mack for the 2023 season. The terms of that deal have not been disclosed.

Mack was drafted out of Notre Dame in the seventh round by the Saints in 2019. He spent time with the Steelers, Chiefs, Lions, and Packers over the next four seasons, but never appeared in a regular season game.

Mack did get on the field for the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas this year. He caught 28 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the team.

Chig Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco, Josh Whyle, Kevin Rader, Justin Rigg, and Thomas Odukoya are the other tight ends in Tennessee.