Josh McCown: Interviewing with Texans was a great experience, but it’s in the rearview

Getty Images

Before he became the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach, Josh McCown interviewed to be the Texans head coach — in two separate coaching cycles.

Things clearly did not work for McCown to become Houston’s head coach, for various reasons. But McCown was asked what the experience of interviewing with the organization was like during his Thursday press conference in Charlotte.

“It was a great experience, I appreciate them having me involved in that process,” McCown said. “But really, for me, just being here, this was the right thing. And this is what I’m excited about. And things happen for a reason and I certainly am valuing every day that I step into this building and get to be around coach [Frank] Reich and guys like coach [Jim] Caldwell and coach [Ejiro] Evero. We just have fantastic people. And worked with Chris Tabor a while back and getting to cross paths with him again — so Frank’s done an unbelievable job of putting great men in this building. And not only high-character people, but great football people. So, from that standpoint, to be around these guys and learn, I’m just so thankful for that.

“And so that’s what I’m focused on, is continuing to be the best quarterbacks coach I can be in this opportunity within this organization. And then we obviously have a huge task on our hands with the No. 1 pick and growing Bryce [Young] and bringing him along. So, that’s the focus and good experience, but that’s in the rearview.”

McCown first interviewed for the Texans job in 2021, just after he’d concluded a stint with the team as a player late in the season. After Houston fired David Culley, he again interviewed for the vacancy in 2022 before the job went to Lovie Smith.

But if McCown does good work with Young, he’ll likely draw interest from other organizations about their head coaching vacancies sooner than later.