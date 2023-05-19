Lane Johnson fully cleared, three months after adductor surgery

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been cleared for all offseason work, three months after surgery on a torn adductor.

“Officially cleared!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson suffered the injury late in the regular season but decided to delay surgery so that he could play in the playoffs. Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season but returned for all three postseason games, playing in a lot of pain.

Widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, Johnson got a raise this offseason and is now under contract in Philadelphia through 2026.