Lions public relations staff wins 2023 Pete Rozelle Award

Posted by Charean Williams on May 19, 2023, 2:21 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 26 Lions at Falcons
Getty Images

The Pro Football Writers of America announced Friday that the Lions public relations staff has won the 2023 Pete Rozelle Award.

It is the first time in franchise history the Lions have won the Rozelle, earning the 34th edition of the award.

The Rozelle Award goes to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his career in sports PR.

The Lions were lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club.

The other finalists were the Cowboys, Dolphins, Vikings and Steelers.

During the 2022 season, the Lions football communications staff consisted of Eamonn Reynolds (director of football communications), Solomon Williams (senior director of football communications), Greg Maiola (media information manager) and Ellie Cross (football communications assistant). The staff also was assisted by Tien Le (football communications seasonal intern), Sydney Gibbs (football communications seasonal intern), Ellen Trudell (senior manager, corporate and employee communication), Haley Prappas (internal communications coordinator) and Brian Facchini (chief communications and brand officer).

  1. They also win the biggest momentum choke of the century….again!

    Round 1, Pick 12 — RB Jahmyr Gibbs – INJURED
    Round 3, Pick 68 overall — QB Hendon Hooker – INJURED
    Veteran Linemen Frank Ragnow – INJURED

    Quintez Cephus WR – RELEASED (Gambling Scandal)
    C.J. Moore WR – RELEASED (Gambling Scandal)

    Jameson Williams WR – SUSPENSION (Gambling Scandal)
    Stanley Berryhill WR – SUSPENSION (Gambling Scandal)

    Holmes and Campbell are doing a phenomenal job so far!

  2. Was it Rozelle or Tagliabue that suppressed concussion complication info? If the former, why is there an award named after him?

  3. This is truly the ONLY thing this team has won in the past 70 years. Great accomplishment Lions!

  4. >>The Rozelle Award goes to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.

    What is the incentive for teams to be nice to the media?
    The NFL is such a big money maker that they don’t need to be especially nice to the media, unless they stink.

