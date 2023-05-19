Raiders sign Greg Van Roten

Getty Images

The Raiders have added some depth to their offensive line.

Las Vegas signed Greg Van Roten on Friday, the club announced.

Van Roten, 33, spent last season with the Bills. He appeared in all 16 of the club’s regular-season games with four starts. He played 33 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 19 percent of special teams snaps.

Van Roten entered the league as an undrafted player out of Penn back in 2012 with the Packers. He spent a couple of years playing for the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL before making his way back to the NFL in 2017.

In all, Van Roten has played in 93 games with 54 starts for the Packers, Panthers, Jets, and Bills.