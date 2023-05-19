Tee Higgins: It means a lot having Joe Burrow looking out for others in contract talks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 19, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave an update on his contract situation this week and said that the fact that other members of the team are also headed for new contracts is “always on your mind” because of the need to have as many good players as possible.

One player whose future in Cincinnati could be impacted by the contract that Burrow signs is wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins is in the final year of his rookie deal and he was pleased to hear what Burrow had to say about leaving something on the table for others.

“Means a lot having a leader like him looking out for guys like us,” Higgins said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously we talk about staying together for the long run. Hopefully, we can do that and get something negotiated to where they can keep all three of us.”

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be up for a new deal after the 2023 season, so he’s the third domino in a set fronted by Burrow and his eventual agreement will allow things to start falling into place.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Tee Higgins: It means a lot having Joe Burrow looking out for others in contract talks

  1. Burrow is a great QB and a great leader. The Bengals are so lucky to have him.

  2. So, will Higgins and Chase follow suit and also leave money on the table for other players so they can all stay together? Or does he consider “the three of us” the only players worth keeping together?

  3. It applies all the way down. If Joe takes a lower deal to allow for high paid WR to to sign deals. Then those high paid wr should also take deals so other players can be signed.

    Joe taking less so Tee or Ja’Marr can get max deals isn’t the point and I assume would rub Joe the wrong way. The point is winning the SB and keeping the whole team together.

    Hope they can work it out and be together for a long time.

  5. i still get a laugh every time i think about coherd stating that tua would be a better nfl qb than joe….

  6. Joe Burrow, the antithesis of Kirk Cousins – team player, winner, gracious, humble…yet Kirk is the holy roller, it says a lot, which we all knew except the hoarders of the hosts

  7. ilovefishinginsteadofnfl says:
    May 19, 2023 at 9:20 am
    i still get a laugh every time i think about coherd stating that tua would be a better nfl qb than joe….

    That’s what he’s done his entire “career “ say over the top crazy things just to get a reaction..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.