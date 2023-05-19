Tom Clements: Jordan Love has all the qualities you’re looking for to be successful

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 19, 2023, 9:43 AM EDT
Tom Clements returned to the Packers organization last year to be the club’s quarterbacks coach, primarily to work with Aaron Rodgers.

But while Rodgers is gone, Clements remains. Head coach Matt LaFleur said recently credited Clements for some of the “huge strides” Love made over the last year.

On Thursday, Clements told reporters that he feels like Love has the traits to be a franchise QB.

“He can throw the ball, number one,” Clements said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Which he needs to do in the NFL. He’s good athletic. He can move around, buy time. And he’s intelligent.

“He generally makes good decisions, and at this point just needs to play, work on processing information, making good decisions, and getting it to the right guy. He has all the qualities you’re looking for in a guy to be successful.”

Love has received limited regular-season playing time over the last two years, starting one game in 2021. In all, he’s completed 50-of-83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns.

Clements said Love “did some very good things” in his appearance against Philadelphia last year in particular.

“I’m sure that helped his confidence,” Clements said. “It helped the confidence of guys around him, and he’s just got to build on that.”

But Clements also tempered expectations when he was asked how much time it may take to know if Love can truly be successful.

“I don’t think you can put a time on it,” Clements said.

26 responses to “Tom Clements: Jordan Love has all the qualities you’re looking for to be successful

  1. It will be funny when GB has more success than the Jets in the upcoming seasons.

  2. Must be extremely slow offseason when you try to pump up your back up back up Qb as being elite starter material. Everyone has seen enough to know you’ll be lucky to win 6 games. I’m sure you’re HC will realize how important a true starting Qb and O-line are to being successful.

  3. I am pulling for Love to be successful, but that is about as generic and bland as you can be about a player. Not a good sign.

    Not nearly as funny as the last place Patriots

  5. Another daily dose of GB trying to sell Jordan Love to the public. Talk, talk, talk. I’ll formulate my opinion starting September. As always, actions speak to a person’s abilities more than words.

  6. They are really trying to convince themselves that they didn’t make a mistake and Love isn’t going to be mediocre

  7. The only thing that matters is what happens on the field (after the exhibition season, where anybody can look amazing). Time will tell.

  8. Looking forward to watching Green Bay this season to see how the team fares with Jordan Love. Go QB1, Go Aggies, Go Packers!!!

  9. Under Clements as the QB coach Rodgers had the worst year of his career. Considering the results with Rodgers thinking with Love it’s going to be even worse. Going to be an epic battle between the Packers and Bears to stay out of the cellar of the NFC North.

  11. I wonder if JLove develops into a great QB if he will become as much of a pain as the last two hall of fame QB’s Green Bay has had.

  12. Not a GB fan, but I never root for anyone to fail. Love’s in a tough spot, in that expectations will by sky high, and that’s not really fair to him. The success or failure of this team doesn’t all fall on him, but it will be seen that way, unfortunately.

    Rodgers’ first season as QB1 they went 6-10. Will the current NFL be as patient with Love?

  13. They sure are trying hard to convince themselves Love is a viable stating QB….. what will they do when they are 0-7?

  15. While Love has not yet shown in his brief on field play that he has any of the necessary qualities to succeed as a QB, it was the horrible drafting that made this such a bad pick. Basically throwing away the last chance in the Rodgers window by not only drafting Love but giving away other picks to do so and adding really nothing at all to the squad. Poor drafting in GB is more the problem than whatever the passing merits of Love are.

  17. Why don’t we all leave this kid alone and see how he does. I think he will be fine, but who know until the first kick off and the Vikings sign our last player cut so they can steal our playbook.

  18. 3 years in the system, can make every throw, athletic, smart, stands in the pocket and a great teammate around whom guys will rally. I’ll take that. He’s got a good o-line in front of him, especially on the left side. The ingredients are there for success. GB will be patient with him and I fully expect Love has grown into a good starting QB and can’t wait to see how he does. GoPackGo!

  19. The amount of idiocy on these boards is mind numbing some days.

    Packer players and coaches aren’t simply giving press conferences and puffing up Jordan Love on the behalf of the organization, they’re answering direct and pointed questions from the media about the Packer’s new QB.
    What are they supposed to say, “No comment.”

    But as a lot of people know, being able to do it in practice and doing it on Sundays are two completely different animals.
    A lot of the speculation about Jordan Love’s adaptability to the pro game, positive or negative, will be figured out probably by November.
    Any effort to do so before he’s allowed to fully immerse himself as the starter and play is foolhardy at best.
    Give the kid his shot, he’s earned it.

  20. All I keep hearing from the Green Bay coaching staff is “It’s going to take time, we can’t rush him, it’s going to be a process…”

    The guy has been there 3 years, he should know the system inside and out and if he has the talent, he should take off pretty much right away. This isn’t the 90’s NFL, QBs who have what it takes show it pretty quickly. I think they know what they’re in for, and it’s a lot of losses.

  21. I don’t remember as many fans being snarky and rooting for Joe Burrow or Sam Darnold or Zach Wilson, Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts to fail. It’s like resentment of the Aaron Rodgers diva drama gets played out against Jordan Love. Love didn’t choose the Packers, the Packers chose love and he’s been nothing but a pro sitting and being the back-up 1st round draft pick in waiting. Hate the Packers if you must, but maybe Jordan Love gets the same 15-20 games to show if he can do something in the NFL as so many other highly touted picks get. I mean, people are still hyping Justin Fields when the guy has yet to demonstrate being much of a passer. What’s the difference?

  22. Hopefully he doesn’t turn out to be another Gino Torretta. Gino was a bust.

    Rodgers numbers were nearly identical to Favres from the previous year.

    The defense fell from 6th to 22nd.

  24. Think I’ll open the time machine to see what public pep talks the coaches gave Aaron during the 2008 pre-season

  26. if he was so good then why not play him instead of aging, terrible, A-rod? Um because he sucks thats why and they never should have drafted Love that high exactly zero other teams wanted him.

