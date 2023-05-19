Will the Cardinals cut DeAndre Hopkins?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2023, 10:14 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
For weeks, it seemed inevitable that Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be traded. And then he wasn’t, even though at one point it was reportedly imminent.

Will he be?

At this point, it makes sense for the Cardinals to wait until after June 1. That would split the $22.6 million cap charge in half between 2023 and 2024.

But the problem is, as recently noted by Albert Breer of SI.com, that no one wants to pick up his $19.45 million salary for 2023. Faced with that reality, Hopkins’s best move is to love the one he’s with, since the Cardinals remain willing, for now, to proceed with that salary.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they’ll stay that way. If they can’t trade him, maybe the Cardinals will cut him. His salary is non-guaranteed. It becomes guaranteed, as a practical matter, as of Week One.

Until then, the Cardinals risk that Hopkins will suffer an injury that will prevent them from cutting him, and that forces them to pay the money.

So, yes, he’s still a Cardinal. Unless he’s willing to take less, he won’t be traded. If/when he’s cut, he’ll have a chance to get whatever the open market will pay him.

11 responses to “Will the Cardinals cut DeAndre Hopkins?

  1. In the current AFC environment, I want my bills to operate like the yanks/Red Sox rivalry. Acquire a player to keep them away from your rival.

    I don’t want Hopkins on the bills, but I want to keep away from the chiefs and any other afc contenders. Ditto for dalvin cook.

  2. This entire article overlooks the fact Arizona has said DeAndre Hopkins is and WILL STAY an Arizona Cardinal this season, he’s a big part of their plans in 2023 especially with Murray well ahead of schedule and expected back by week one most likely. Arizonas offense with a healthy protected Kyler Murray is one of the most explosive in the NFL w/ Hopkins, Hollywood, Rondale Moore, rookie Michael Wilson , Greg Dortch , Zach Pascal n TES Zac Ertz n Trey McBride, Arizona is well aware of the fact they’ll need to score points to win games this year which they’re capable of with Hopkins and why he’s such a big part of their plans. If Michael Wilson with his size n speed turns out to be a baller on the outside opposite Hopkins with the speed of Hollywood/Moore inside that offense could be extremely lethal this year with Murray being one of the best downfield passers in football when he is protected ranking in the top 3 as a deep passer in 3 of his 4 NFL seasons n as thee best in the NFL in 2021. With Murray protected along with a good run game AZ likely has the passing offense this year they were supposed to have in 2022 before suffering so many injuries from the start.

  3. They should…unless he takes over a 50% pay cut. The thread on his wheels are pretty thin.

  4. They need him, unless they are trying to force Murray to earn his salary and develop other young receivers. I still hope the Titans can find a way to get him. The team has the coaching and toughness, they just need more playmakers.

  5. DeAndre Hopkins is a Locker Room, Cancer. That is why the Houston Texans got rid of him and now so do the Arizona Cardinals. Bad Attitude and Team Head Case!

  6. The media is openly advocating, or pressuring, NFL teams to just ‘release’ Hopkins and Cook from their contracts just so the player can be free. No. NFL teams should NOT do that because of the cap hit. Guess who KNEW that there would be a large cap hit to the team in the later years of their contracts? Hopkins and Cook. Therefore, if Hopkins and Cook wanted to hit free agency then they should NOT have been so greedy in their contract demands. If players didn’t demand such huge signing bonuses up front, then their cap hit wouldn’t be as much when they are cut or traded. That is what players need to do to ensure their potential for freedom. But this will never happen because players are insanely greedy and the NFLPA will never allow it.

  7. Whatever … was hoping he wanted to be a Patriot for 2-3 years at a reasonable 12-15 million per year with 25 guaranteed but he doesn’t seem all that interested so he can do whatever….

  8. Seems like 10 years ago D-hop was a total beast. Now steroid boy will be lucky to be on any roster this year. hes washed beyond his years.

  10. hawkkiller says:
    May 19, 2023 at 10:49 am
    This entire article overlooks the fact Arizona has said DeAndre Hopkins is and WILL STAY an Arizona Cardinal this season, he’s a big part of their plans in 2023…
    —————–
    I hate defending articles here but teams say ALL the time say “so and so is part of our future plans” and yes it’s always true…until it’s no longer true. Them saying it means nothing til the season starts or the finances change and there’s guarantees attached to his contract. Every team says the players currently on their roster is part of their future because it does absolutely no good to say anything else, idk why your assuming its innpossible for a team to go back on what they’ve said publicly when it’s pretty common.

  11. Billshistorian – that thought has crossed my mind quite a bit. I would not enjoy waking up to a headline that KC signed him.

    But the Bills can’t afford him, and more importantly, they don’t need him. Sherfield and Harty were great additions, Davis was rounding back into form at the end of last season, and Kincaid adds a whole new match-up problem for defenses. I’m also excited to see what Shakir brings to the table in year 2.

    It’s not worth the problems it would cause down the line to add Hopkins. I’m just hoping that he goes to the NFC!

