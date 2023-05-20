Brian Davis’s company seeks $500 billion over failed Commanders purchase

Getty Images

The very strange situation regarding the failed effort by former Duke basketball and NBA player Brian Davis to buy the Washington Commanders could get more strange, sooner than later.

For starters, A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that Davis’s company, Urban Echo Energy, seeks $500 billion in damages from Bank of America in the lawsuit filed over the alleged failure of Bank of America to communicate a $7.1 billion offer to Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

In most civil cases, a specific figure is not required in the opening complaint. Damages will be determined through the proceedings. Usually when a dollar amount is demanded — especially a high one — it’s for publicity purposes. And a $500 billion demand will generate plenty of publicity.

The more relevant number, for now, is $5 billion. That’s the amount of the bank draft that allegedly was tendered to Bank of America by Urban Echo. As noted by sports betting attorney Daniel Wallach, the $5 billion apparently comes from the Estate of Severino Garcia Sta. Romana. As also noted by Wallach, research regarding the Estate of Severino Garcia Sta. Romana quickly leads to an “incredible tale of large quantities of gold illegally acquired by former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos from a CIA operative.”

The tale of Brian Davis’s effort to buy the Commanders already has become incredible. It could become even more incredible as this litigation plays out — especially if the end game is to challenge the NFL’s rules regarding who can buy a team and where the money can come from.