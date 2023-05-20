Ja’Marr Chase responds to claim Bengals-Bills playoff game would have been different in a dome

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2023, 11:54 AM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
The Bengals and Bills got together in the postseason, after the unexpectedly truncated game in Cincinnati to cap Week 17. Former Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie recently claimed that, if the game had been played indoors, the home team would have won.

McKenzie, now with the Colts, made the comments on a podcast with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com.

“The Bengals ran basic routes, maybe we should’ve did that, ran basic routes,” McKenzie said, via SI.com. “Like out routes, go balls, you know, instead of running routes that you have to be going lateral or coming back to the football, or turning and running curls and things like that. If we were in a dome it would have been a totally different game.”

That’s an indictment of the coaching, frankly. The game planning. The adaptability to the circumstances.

Of course, the game could have been played in a dome if the NFL had decided, as it did for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship, to give the Bengals a fair shake and send the postseason contest to a neutral site. That didn’t happen, and it’s on the Bills to construct a roster and an approach that makes the elements in January an positive, not a negative.

Meanwhile, Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has dismissed McKenzie’s claim.

Chase said on Twitter, via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer, that it was “my first time ever playing ina snow bro” and that you’ve  “just gotta play at the end of the day.”

Still, McKenzie’s point is less about the ability of the players to perform in the elements and more about the kind of pass routes that could be more successful in those elements. It’s not a slap at the Bengals; it’s a compliment.

If McKenzie is directing an insult at anyone, it’s at his former team.

6 responses to “Ja’Marr Chase responds to claim Bengals-Bills playoff game would have been different in a dome

  1. The Bills will take another step back this year, McDermott is overrated as a HC.

  2. Still the Bills division to lose. Window won’t stay open forever though.

  3. The bills were dominated at the line of scrimmage. Dome wouldn’t have changed a thing.

  4. I mean, why does this conversation even exist? The Bills are the team that should be used to the snow. It looked like they were wearing ski boots at times. I couldn’t figure it out – it seemed like their 1st time playing in the elements.

    Cincy was so much better that day. There are simply no excuses for that game. The Bengals dominated from the 1st drive, and deserved the win.

    I like what Beane has done this offseason. So much of it is a response to that game. The Bills added more toughness and physicality, and really beefed up the O-line (that game really showed how weak that unit was).

  5. Home playoff games are an advantage to the home team, not the visitors. Teh Bengal beat the Bills. Enough excuses.

