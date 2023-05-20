Miami hopes to fend off L.A. for Super Bowl LXI

Getty Images

Last month, Rams COO Kevin Demoff said that SoFi Stadium would like to host Super Bowl LXI, in early 2027. That apparently was news to folks in South Florida who have been angling for the game.

Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports that Miami hopes it will be awarded Super Bowl LXI, despite L.A.’s late interest.

“We obviously want to get a game back to Miami,” South Florida Super Bowl bid committee chairman Rodney Barreto told Habib. “We believe we had a very successful last Super Bowl and the world shut down after that Super Bowl.”

Miami hosted the Super Bowl in February 2020. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in the 54th installment of the game.

The NFL changed the procedures several years ago to avoid direct competition among cities for specific Super Bowls. Now, the league pursues a specific city, outlines its demands, and waits to see whether the city accepts.

Habib’s report suggests either that the approach has been tweaked, or that Demoff and the Rams are trying to horn in on a process that is supposed to no longer pit city against city, year after year, forcing those places that inevitably lose out on the game to waste time, money, and effort to secure it.

Super Bowl LX is expected to be awarded to San Francisco this week. Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Las Vegas, with Super Bowl LVIX happening in New Orleans.

It’s unknown whether Super Bowl LXI will be awarded this week, or at a later date.