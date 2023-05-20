Sauce Gardner gets a pair of Jessica Alba cleats

Getty Images

The arrival of Aaron Rodgers in New York sparked a tale of Rodgers hanging out with new teammate Sauce Gardner — and of Gardner not knowing who Jessica Alba is.

Gardner has since learned from his faux pas. And he now has a pair of footwear to remind him of that which he didn’t know.

Via TMZ.com, artist Mike Jordan crafted a pair of Jessica Alba cleats for Sauce. Jordan dropped them off at the team’s facility on Tuesday.

“I wanted to do something fun,” Jordan said. “I hope Jessica likes them, too.”

The issue speaks to the generation gap between the 22-year-old Gardner and the 39-year-old Rodgers. For now, though, everyone is on the same page as the Jets inch toward a season featuring sky-high expectations, thanks to the arrival of Rodgers and the first-year performance of Sauce.