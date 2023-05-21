Jadeveon Clowney: It would be nice to return to Texans

Getty Images

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wouldn’t mind going back to where he started.

The Texans made Clowney the first overall pick of the 2014 draft and he spent his first five seasons in Houston before moving on to the Seahawks, Titans, and Browns. His Browns stint ended with him on the inactive list after he was sent home from the team’s facility before their final game of the year following complaints about his role and Clowney has not signed anywhere for the 2023 season.

Clowney still lives and trains in Houston and said in an interview with Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston that he’s a fan of new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans as well as the moves that the team has made this offseason. He said his agent has spoken with the team and that he would be interested in a return engagement, although there’s no indication at this point that the feeling is mutual.

“It would be nice. My family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them,” Clowney said.

Clowney said he feels he has “a lot” left in his tank and that he will “show up and show out” once he finds a place to play, although he added that he has no timetable in place for landing a deal in Houston or anywhere else.