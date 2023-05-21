Ty Montgomery has “great chance” to be Patriots’ third-down tailback

Posted by Mike Florio on May 21, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT
A shoulder injury limited veteran running back Ty Montgomery to only one game in 2022. In 2023, he could have a significant role in the New England offense.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, retired Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears said Montgomery could be the team’s third-down tailback this season.

“I think he has a great chance to be the third-down back and take some of the load off Rhamondre [Stevenson], so [Rhamondre] can be fresh when we really need him on first and second down carrying the ball as the featured guy,” Fears said on the 6 Rings and Football Things podcast, per Reiss. “We need some help for Rhamondre, and I think Ty is looking really good right now. He’s healthy.”

Montgomery got his start in 2015, as a receiver with the Packers. The next year, he switched to running back.

He spent more than three seasons in Green Bay. He was traded to the Ravens during the 2018 season, days after an ill-fated decision to return a kickoff from the end zone, when the Packers trailed the Rams 29-27 with just over two minutes to play. He fumbled, the Rams recovered, and that was that for Montgomery in Green Bay.

He spent 2019 with the Jets and 2020 and 2021 with the Saints. He joined the Patriots last year.

The Patriots lost Damien Harris to free agency, replacing him with James Robinson. Stevenson is the No. 1 tailback.

6 responses to “Ty Montgomery has “great chance” to be Patriots’ third-down tailback

  2. Damien Lewis is an actor. Was great in Season 1 of Homeland. Unfortunately he wore out his welcome with the viewers well before he did with the writers.

    Former Patriot running back Damien Harris became a FA & signed elsewhere.

  3. They need someone to catch more than just Stevenson. Harris couldn’t do it, maybe Montgomery can. Would explain their lack kf addressing a scatback in the draft.

  4. Th is a good guy who had his career ruined in green bay because of a fumble. He was lucky to get out of green bay alive with all the death threats he was getting because of the fumble from horrible Packer fans

  6. “They need someone to catch more than just Stevenson.”

    Pierre Strong figures to take that role. Montgomery is competition as is James Robinson. Good players all.

