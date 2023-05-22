Artie Burns will re-sign with Seahawks

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Artie Burns is re-signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burns signed with the Seahawks as a free agent a year ago. He played only three games, seeing action on 16 defensive snaps and eight on special teams and did not record any statistics.

Burns entered the league as a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. He spent four years in Pittsburgh and played 58 games with 32 starts, while totaling 149 tackles, four interceptions and 27 passes defensed.

The Bears signed Burns as a free agent in 2020, but he tore an anterior cruciate ligament in training camp and spent the season on injured reserve. The team re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2021.

In his career, Burns has appeared in 72 games with 38 starts. He has totaled 172 tackles, four interceptions, 33 passes defensed and a forced fumble.