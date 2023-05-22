Bills re-sign Dean Marlowe, sign Joel Wilson

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2023, 5:19 PM EDT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Safety Dean Marlowe is back with the Bills.

Marlowe joined the team in a midseason trade with the Falcons last year and the Bills announced that he has signed a new one-year deal with the team on Monday. They also announced the signing of tight end Joel Wilson.

Marlowe was also with the Bills from 2017 to 2020, so this is his third run with the club. He had three tackles in four regular season games after last year’s trade and added seven tackles and an interception in the postseason.

Wilson went undrafted out of Central Michigan this year. He had 44 catches, 445 receiving yards, and six touchdowns last year.

