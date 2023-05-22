Boomer Esiason, Lemar Parrish among former Bengals up for election to Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Bengals inaugurated their Ring of Honor in 2021 and they are going to add two new members to it after a vote by season ticket holders and suite owners this year.

The team announced the 13 former players who will be up for election this year. The group is made up of kicker Jim Breech, running back James Brooks, wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, running back Corey Dillon, quarterback Boomer Esiason, safety David Fulcher, wide receiver Chad Johnson, defensive tackle Tim Krumrie, offensive lineman Dave Lapham, guard Max Montoya, defensive back Lemar Parrish, tight end Bob Trumpy, and linebacker Reggie Williams.

Voting will take place through June 9 and the two former Bengals with the most votes will become the seventh and eighth additions to the group.

Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, and Ken Riley were the first additions to the Ring of Honor. Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis were elected to join them in 2022.