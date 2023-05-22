Browns sign fourth-round pick Dawand Jones

Getty Images

The Browns officially have all members of their 2023 draft class under contract.

Cleveland announced on Monday that the club has signed fourth-round pick Dawand Jones to his rookie deal.

Jones, an offensive tackle, was the No. 111 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Ohio State. He appeared in 41 games with 27 starts for the Buckeyes, including all 13 games at right guard in 2021 and all 13 games at right tackle in 2022.

Though the Browns traded their first- and second-round picks in 2023, the team still drafted seven players — starting with former Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman with the 74th overall pick in the third round.

Now the team has all seven draftees signed as OTAs begin this week.