Posted by Myles Simmons on May 22, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The Browns officially have all members of their 2023 draft class under contract.

Cleveland announced on Monday that the club has signed fourth-round pick Dawand Jones to his rookie deal.

Jones, an offensive tackle, was the No. 111 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Ohio State. He appeared in 41 games with 27 starts for the Buckeyes, including all 13 games at right guard in 2021 and all 13 games at right tackle in 2022.

Though the Browns traded their first- and second-round picks in 2023, the team still drafted seven players — starting with former Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman with the 74th overall pick in the third round.

Now the team has all seven draftees signed as OTAs begin this week.

1 responses to “Browns sign fourth-round pick Dawand Jones

  1. It would take a miracle for Jones to not be the 2024 starter at RT.

    Cleveland needs cheap OL, bad. Browns will look much different after this season.

    If Jones appears legit, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Browns tried to move Jack Conklin this year and start putting a dent on that MASSIVE cap deficit they have next year.

    Chubb, Bitonio, Conklin, Teller and Cooper, couldn’t imagine more than 1 of those players to be Browns past this season.

    Its going to be a tough year in Cleveland. They could find themselves as big sellers at the trade dead line.

    Any kind of progress from Pittsburgh and this team is a 4th place team with no first round draft pick, again.

    Myles Garrett could ask for a trade at some point as well although the defense has some nice talent.

