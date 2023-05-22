Bryce Young picked up “a lot of gems, a lot of nuggets” from meeting with Tom Brady

USA TODAY Sports

Over the weekend, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was part of a group of rookie quarterbacks who met with Tom Brady, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, and Travis Scott for a lunch meeting.

The quarterbacks were all in Los Angeles for the NFLPA rookie premiere event. But this was a separate outing.

Young was asked about the lunch in his Monday press conference and said he found it valuable to spend time with one of the game’s all-time greats.

“Yeah, there were a lot of gems, a lot of nuggets that I was able to take away,” Young said. “I was able to ask him some questions about his career, kind of his mindset going towards it. And for me, obviously being a young quarterback, I wanted to know things that he wishes he knew at this age, things that he felt like were key for him to have success. I think that’s something that’s pretty invaluable.

“So I’m going to keep it to who was in that room, but I definitely took away a lot. Being able to talk to one of the greatest to ever do it is a huge honor and privilege. So I was very grateful for that.”

Who knows if the conversation with Brady had anything to do with it, but head coach Frank Reich said Young had a strong first OTA practice on Monday, noting that the rookie’s command was “10 out of 10.”