Chargers expect Austin Ekeler to be at mandatory minicamp

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler wants a new contract from the team or a trade to a club that will give him one, but nothing has materialized on either front this offseason and General Manager Tom Telesco said recently that there’s no update on either front.

The lack of movement makes it unsurprising that Ekeler did not join the team for the start of their OTAs on Monday. This phase of the offseason program remains voluntary and many veterans who have happier situations with their teams opt not to take part.

It would be surprising if Ekeler did not show up for the team’s mandatory minicamp next month, but head coach Brandon Staley said that the team expects to have Ekeler at the facility for that work.

Barring a change of heart from the Chargers, it looks like Ekeler’s eventual arrival will be a precursor to playing out the final year of his current contract and trying to find his new deal at some point in 2024.