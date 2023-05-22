Chargers, Saints to hold joint practices in August

We now know two more teams who will hold joint practices this summer.

Via multiple reporters, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley confirmed in his Monday press conference that Los Angeles will have two joint practices with New Orleans in August.

The Chargers and Saints will play in the second week of the preseason at SoFi Stadium, with the two practices taking place in the week before the game.

The sessions should be a good opportunity for both franchises, as New Orleans and L.A. have undergone some significant offensive changes this offseason. While the Saints have the same core of offensive staff, they signed Derek Carr to take over at quarterback. The Chargers have a new coordinator in Kellen Moore, who will try to unlock more consistency from a unit that has one of the league’s most talented young QBs in Justin Herbert.

