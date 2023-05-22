DeAndre Hopkins: I want stable management, a QB who loves the game and a great defense

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2023, 2:57 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins seemed to be referencing an offseason of trade rumors in a social media post earlier this month when he asked “who said I want to leave,” but his future with the team still feels like it is up in the air.

Hopkins isn’t with the team for their first day of OTAs Monday and said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast that he thinks it’s better for him to work out with trainers who know “what is going to benefit” his body the most. He also shared what he’s looking for from a team at this point in his career.

“What I want is stable management upstairs. I think that’s something I haven’t really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona. I’ve been through three or four GMs in my career, so a stable management. A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes not just himself but everybody around him . . . and a great defense. A great defense wins championships.”

Hopkins said Kyler Murray is a quarterback who loves the game and that he thinks the team is in “good hands” with new G.M. Monti Ossenfort, but noted that Murray is still returning from a torn ACL. Hopkins added that he loves Colt McCoy, but added that he doesn’t “currently have a Pro Bowl quarterback or a quarterback who I would say could” before tailing off without finishing his point.

At another point in the interview, Hopkins said that Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert are quarterbacks he’d love to play with. The Bills and Ravens have both been seen as potential suitors for wide receivers this offseason and Hopkins’ comments may renew chatter about a trade to one of those teams or another club that can give him what he’s looking for this year.

16 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins: I want stable management, a QB who loves the game and a great defense

  1. Beckham for Hopkins straight up. Send Beckham back to his AZ home. AZ can afford his salary. Everyone happy.

  3. This guy needs to self scout: he’s a highly paid possession receiver who averages 12 ypc with a 65% catch rate. Nobody is shading coverage his way.

    He has the big rep but he’s barely playable.

  7. Tha Nino Man says:
    May 22, 2023 at 3:02 pm
    Beckham for Hopkins straight up. Send Beckham back to his AZ home. AZ can afford his salary. Everyone happy.
    ————————————
    Do you really think the Ravens would just eat the $13.8 million signing bonus they gave OBJ, then turn around and have to pay DHop’s $14.5 million base salary?

  8. The cardinals are the biggest joke in the league now that dan snyder’s gone

  9. Come on bro everybody wants that be glad youre still on a team. You’re beyond washed at this point.

  12. This guy is horrible at selling himself if he does want to get deatl or released.

    No one is going to trade for him. My guess is he gets cut on June 1 and Ossenfort wisely gets an entitled and aging primadonna old WR out of there.

  13. The cardinals are the biggest joke in the league now that dan snyder’s gone
    ============

    Dean Spanos is paying rent to another owner…

  14. Philly doesn’t need you..Baltimore just over payed for OBj, Diggs is the man in Buffalo so Hopkins’s Alpha attitude won’t mesh there. Maybe Kansas City but they are cap strapped…The NFL isn’t the NBA so picking your team isn’t happening.

    He just had a drug suspension so maybe he fits in with the culture in AZ after all.

  15. Sounds like the Patriots but Hopkins has said that he doesn’t want to go there.

  16. What he is saying is code for “I want to be with a contender“. He will find out soon that he can either be highly paid or win a championship and have fun playing with a great team. He won’t be paid 19 million and play on a contender.

