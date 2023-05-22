Eagles sign first-round pick Nolan Smith

Getty Images

The Eagles are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced the signing of first-round edge rusher Nolan Smith on Monday morning. That leaves fourth-rounder and Smith’s Georgia teammate Kelee Ringo as the only member of the draft class without a contract.

Smith was Philly’s second first-round pick this year as another Georgia teammate Jalen Carter went ninth overall. The three Bulldogs join 2022 draft picks Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean on the Eagles defense.

Smith had 110 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over four college seasons. He’ll join Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and others on the edge of the Eagles defense in 2023.