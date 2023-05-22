Falcons sign JJ Arcega-Whiteside

May 22, 2023
The Falcons have made an addition to their receiving corps.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, a wide receiver who participated in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, has now signed with the team.

A 2019 second-round draft pick of the Eagles, Arcega-Whiteside didn’t live up to expectations in Philadelphia. He managed just 16 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown in three seasons before the Eagles traded him to the Seahawks last year.

Arcega-Whiteside did even less in Seattle: He was waived just two weeks after the trade, and although he did spend time on the Seahawks’ practice squad last year, he was released without ever playing in a regular-season game for the Seahawks.

The Falcons will hope Arcega-Whiteside can show off some of that second-round talent, but he’s going to have to compete to earn a roster spot.

  2. This is Howie Roseman, the talent evaluator.

    Jalen Hurts single handidly keeping him employed.

  4. Whiteside was a reach when the Eagles drafted him, he should not have been drafted before Day 3. Then the Eagles gave some lame arz excuse as to why he was taken higher than anyone expected, something to do with his catch radius . . . like that should trump the talent of DK Metcalf, who was drafted after Whiteside.

