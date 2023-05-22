Falcons sign JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Getty Images

The Falcons have made an addition to their receiving corps.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, a wide receiver who participated in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, has now signed with the team.

A 2019 second-round draft pick of the Eagles, Arcega-Whiteside didn’t live up to expectations in Philadelphia. He managed just 16 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown in three seasons before the Eagles traded him to the Seahawks last year.

Arcega-Whiteside did even less in Seattle: He was waived just two weeks after the trade, and although he did spend time on the Seahawks’ practice squad last year, he was released without ever playing in a regular-season game for the Seahawks.

The Falcons will hope Arcega-Whiteside can show off some of that second-round talent, but he’s going to have to compete to earn a roster spot.