Falcons will hold joint practices with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Falcons announced they will conduct joint practices with the Dolphins in August.

The teams play a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 11. The practices will take play Aug. 8-9 at the Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

The Falcons and Dolphins previously held joint practices in 2021.

The Falcons conducted joint practices twice last year, traveling early to the Jets and hosting the Jaguars for preseason practices.

The Dolphins held joint practices with the Buccaneers and Eagles in the 2022 preseason.