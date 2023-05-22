Green Bay to host 2025 NFL draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 22, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT
Green Bay Packer Fans
The NFL draft is heading to Green Bay.

The league announced today that the 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, a decision owners ratified at the league meeting.

“The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

After decades of hosting the draft only in New York City, the league has turned it into a traveling event that attracts hundreds of thousands of fans into the area. The 2024 draft will be in Detroit.

17 responses to “Green Bay to host 2025 NFL draft

  7. I live here and I can’t even fathom how they think they will be able to pull this off. Every hotel from here to Milwaukee will be booked and traffic will be beyond insane. We can barely handle Packer games, this is going to be absolute chaos.

  11. This is absolutely fantastic! The area around the stadium is awesome. The draft is coming to Green Bay baby, the most iconic franchise in all of sports. Let’s go!!

  12. Beer!
    Cheese!
    Brats!
    Wash down your cheese & brats with more beer and repeat the process until you unhealthy and overweight.

  13. The GB chamber of commerce has already posted links for nearby lodging: Milwaukee, Madison, Minneapolis, and Chicago.

  14. Great; people travelling 40 miles from their out-of-town hotel room to a drinking event in an area that has no cabs, ride shares or hotel rooms. This is going to be a disaster.

  15. Obviously the Green Bay area can handle it. If it couldn’t, the nfl wouldnt have chosen it. Everybody settle down, the sky isn’t falling.

