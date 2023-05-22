Jim Irsay: “More work to be done” on Josh Harris bid to buy Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay was the first owner to speak out candidly regarding Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Irsay also is one of the first (if not the very first) to comment on the looming sale of the team by Snyder to Josh Harris.

Via Judy Battista of NFL Network, Irsay said at the spring meetings in Minneapolis that there is “still more work to be done” regarding the Harris bid.

Irsay added that both sides want it to be done, and that the hope is to get the deal done before the 2023 season begins.

Everyone wants to get it done. Therein lies the risk. The urgency to shed Snyder from The Shield could prompt an approval of a deal that perhaps wouldn’t/shouldn’t get the green light.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Jim Irsay: “More work to be done” on Josh Harris bid to buy Commanders

  1. Irsay should sell his team and become the next commissioner. He’s dropped more headlines in the last month than Goodell has all year

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.