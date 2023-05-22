Jonathan Gannon: I think Budda Baker will show up when he wants to show up

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not the only veteran missing from the start of Cardinals OTAs on Monday.

Safety Budda Baker was also missing from the voluntary work and it wasn’t a great surprise on either front. Hopkins has been the subject of much trade speculation this offseason and Baker recently requested a trade away from Arizona.

General Manager Monti Ossenfort said in April that the team has had productive conversations with Baker, but head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t offer much of an update on where things stand during a press conference on Monday.

“I think Budda will show up when he wants to show up,” Gannon said, via PHNX Sports “He’s been awesome. He kinda wears us out a little bit with the tape and different things like that. He’s working, he’ll get himself ready to play.”

Moving Baker and/or Hopkins would leave Gannon with less talent on hand for his first season in his new job, but it would also leave them with even more draft assets to go with next year’s pair of first-round picks as they try to build toward sustained success in the future.

4 responses to “Jonathan Gannon: I think Budda Baker will show up when he wants to show up

  1. Everything about this hire seems off. It’s like this guy was just hired and was okay with being a placeholder for a year to get the free checks. Nothing comes off as head coach material about him.

  2. realfootballfan says:
    May 22, 2023 at 4:43 pm
    It’s clear when Ossenfort was hired, he really didn’t have a great preconceived candidate in mind and he scrambled to hire a coach.

    In a perfect world, you lay the roots of such a move to GM and/or coach years in advance when stars align.

    It’s possible they knew each other very well, but there didn’t seem to be a big cross over with both Ossefort in Tenn and Gannon where he was prior to being in Philly.

  3. Sounds like the coach really has the respect of the team. He will be fired in 2-3 years 100%

  4. Budda Baker deserves to be on a Super Bowl contender. Phenomenal football player.

