Josh Johnson signs for third stint with Ravens

Getty Images

The well-traveled quarterback Josh Johnson is on the way to Baltimore. Again.

Johnson is signing with the Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s his third stint with Baltimore.

The 37-year-old Johnson was a fifth-round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2008 and has also played with the 49ers, Sacramento Mountain Cats of the UFL, Browns, Bengals, 49ers again, Bengals again, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, Raiders, Washington, San Diego Fleet of the AAF, Lions, Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL, 49ers a third time, Jets again, Ravens again, Broncos, 49ers a fourth time and now Ravens a third time.

Johnson has started nine games in his NFL career, and the teams he played for have gone 1-8 in those games. No one is going to mistake him for a quality NFL starter, but he’s the kind of veteran backup teams like having in their meeting rooms and practice field.

In Baltimore he’ll compete with Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown and Nolan Henderson for a backup spot behind Lamar Jackson.