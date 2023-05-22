Matt Corral: I don’t want to be traded

Posted by Josh Alper on May 22, 2023, 12:08 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
Getty Images

On the night that the Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young first overall, 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral made a post on social media that said you’re in the “wrong place” if you’re “not appreciated” before closing with “don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.”

The timing suggested that Corral would prefer to continue his NFL career somewhere other than Carolina, but Corral said on Monday that is not the case. He told reporters that, despite the timing, the post had nothing to do with football and that he has no desire to be traded to another team.

“I want to play for coach [Frank] Reich,” Corral said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Reich said earlier in the day that the team cut Jacob Eason in order to get Corral more reps during OTAs and complimented the quarterback’s approach to his current situation. He also said that Corral has to “play the long game” when it comes to approaching his chance to play in the NFL and it looks like it will be a very long one unless something goes very wrong with Young’s transition to the professional ranks.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Matt Corral: I don’t want to be traded

  2. Smart move on his part, Young & Corral have a similar fast release/QB point guard skillset. They can grow together under Reich. Logistically, I can’t think of much better situation for his development

  3. It amazes me that EVERY year the media forgets about all the QBs that were drafted the previous year, beyond the first round. Those QBs are meant to be developed into starters over time or will be backups. The one QB from the 2022 NFL Draft that the media refused to forget about was Malik Willis, we all know why that is. Corral should keep working and be patient, Young will be a bust, so an opportunity will be there for Corral.

  4. The most important thing right now for Corral is to collect a second full season of NFL salary.

    Don’t rock that boat kid.

  5. Sounds like someone who knows himself and his limitations. A mark of maturity. I hope he has a long and successful career as a backup.

  6. Backup QB is a thankless job. And the best backup QBs focus on helping the team every way they can until they get their chance to be a starter. Then, they help the team even more by showing how well they know every player’s strengths.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.