Matt Corral: I don’t want to be traded

Getty Images

On the night that the Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young first overall, 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral made a post on social media that said you’re in the “wrong place” if you’re “not appreciated” before closing with “don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.”

The timing suggested that Corral would prefer to continue his NFL career somewhere other than Carolina, but Corral said on Monday that is not the case. He told reporters that, despite the timing, the post had nothing to do with football and that he has no desire to be traded to another team.

“I want to play for coach [Frank] Reich,” Corral said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Reich said earlier in the day that the team cut Jacob Eason in order to get Corral more reps during OTAs and complimented the quarterback’s approach to his current situation. He also said that Corral has to “play the long game” when it comes to approaching his chance to play in the NFL and it looks like it will be a very long one unless something goes very wrong with Young’s transition to the professional ranks.