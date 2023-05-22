Packers think preseason will be important in shaping the offense around Jordan Love

Getty Images

Many starting quarterbacks spend the preseason on the sideline, but Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love won’t be among them.

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Green Bay’s offense is still a work in progress, and seeing what works for Love during the preseason will be a big part of determining what they’ll do in the regular season.

“It’s kind of trial-and-error,” Stenavich said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “I think the preseason, that’s going to be very important as well. But just going out there [during OTAs], getting him around all these young receivers and tight ends and working with our vets and allowing him to put his leadership on there, put his stamp on it [will be valuable]. And then once we see how it’s going, then you can go in that direction.”

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2018, but with the inexperienced Love now running the offense, the Packers see value in getting some series with the first-string offense before the games count.