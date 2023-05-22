Report: NFL is investigating a new wave of violations of gambling policy

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2023, 10:37 AM EDT
DraftKings Inc. And FanDuel Inc. Applications As Ad Spending Increases
Getty Images

As the NFL makes more and more money from legalized gambling, the NFL faces more and more problems from the involvement of players and others connected to the game in wagering on sports.

David Purdum of ESPN.com reports that the NFL is currently investigating a new wave of potential violations of its gambling policy. This development comes just weeks after five players were suspended either for betting on pro football (minimum of one year) or betting on other sports while on team property (six games).

No details have been provided regarding the nature of the violations. It’s one thing for the NFL to have evidence fall into its laps, as it does when sports books tell the league that players and/or non-players are using gambling apps on their own phone. It’s quite another to be proactive and creative in the exploration of more subtle efforts to place bets, the possibility of people influencing the outcome of certain waiters, and/or the handling of inside information.

The league needs to take it seriously. Just one scandal can spark legislation and/or prosecution and/or regulation.

And if it’s not an issue that lands front and center on the agenda for the spring meetings in Minneapolis, it definitely should be.

27 responses to “Report: NFL is investigating a new wave of violations of gambling policy

  1. I think that the smartest thing to do for the NFL would just remove any murky areas.

    Just say that you’re not allowed to bet on sports. Period. At all.

    I’m generally not for punishing behavior out of people when it comes to pro athletes, but it’s probably what needs to be done. I’m also the opinion that if you get caught gambling on football, that should probably be the end of your career.

  2. The NFL brought it upon itself. Gambling is stupid, but the people live it. So there ya go…

  5. What if the “violators” start becoming high profile QBs like Mahomes, Burrow, etc? Will the NFL really ban them for a year? The NFL will soon realize this rule is rather stupid and hypocritical, and ultimately hurting their business.

  6. Honestly what did they expect? You went from having a stern “no gambling policy” then moving a team to Las Vegas. Then partnering with basically all the DFS websites. NFL brought this on the themselves.

  7. Hardly surprising. The league stayed away from the gambling industry for decades for precisely this reason. But they finally got in bed with them and now will have the credibility of the game, which is already precarious, come under a new wave of suspicion. The NFL is placing it’s reputation and billions of dollars on the integrity of every single player, many of which feel disrespected by administration. All it takes is one of them to engage in a scandal and the shield will be tarnished beyond repair. Short sided greed may end up costing them long term.

  8. I keep telling you since the NFL got into bed with legalized gambling they’ve been dancing with the devil. I keep wondering how Dan Rooney would react due to the NFL forcing him to divest all of his and his family gambling interests or lose team ownership. All this to prevent the tarnishing of the League’s squeaky clean image and then reverse their standards to hypocritically embrace gambling. If the lure of lucrative payoffs are good for the goose (Owners) then I’m sure the ganders (Players), though not all, feel they’re entitled as well. Gambling = NFL Death Knell.

  11. What happens when they find out the majority of players are gambling through proxy’s.. they can’t suspend everybody.

  12. Meanwhile on ESPN – “DraftKings has the odds of finding more gamblers at 2:1..”

  13. This is ridiculous! The NFL dove face-first into the flea pit and is now shocked and surprised that it’s players and the staff and employees around the teams and league operations have fleas!

  14. In what universe would it be ok for the players to be betting on NFL games even if the NFL itself was not partnering with gambling sites? Players should not be gambling on NFL games period.

  15. If you aren’t betting on your team, you should be able to bet on anything you want.

  16. I’m willing to bet that gambling has always been going on within the NFL. No I’m not saying game fixing but exactly what they are finding now. People have been able to gamble for decades. Not as easily but easy enough. Now you just have way more outlets. And now it’s at the forefront. What’s amazing is players who make do much money as it is take such stupid risks. That’s a mental problem.

  18. Can’t have the players messing anything up. Only the Goodell and his Refs are allowed to fix games. NFL is a joke. The 2019 NFC championship non-PI call proclaimed to the world , the nfl is not interested in legit outcomes.

  19. This is approaching critical mass, shame on the NFL executives for not foreseeing this problem and addressing it BEFORE it became a huge liability. There are far too many accessible sites for people to place bets, not to mention friends and family doing it with (or without) a player’s knowledge. There need to be VERY clear guidelines established BEFORE we start putting sports-betting in select NFL stadiums. Every player drop, defensive slip up and questionable coaching decision will now be looked at with even more scrutiny. Unfortunately the NFL will likely choose to risk having a Black Sox moment instead of just outright banning all gambling activity in their player and personnel guidelines.

  20. As the wise man once said;

    “Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered”

  22. I’ll bet there’s a lot out there….especially if you give me 10:1 odds!!!

  23. I, for one, don’t trust the NFL to handle this in any sort of reasonable and equitable way. They opened this door, they need to allow for a competent 3rd party to oversee it.

  24. So, the sports books can snitch on the players. If it’s a significant player or several on a certain team, what’s keeping them from pumping up (or down) the odds on a certain bet to make it more attractive, rake in a bunch of money on future bets, then snitch to the league office and watch the chances of those future bets crash to the ground?? Certainly no conflicts of interest there….

  25. bigeasystyle says:
    May 22, 2023 at 10:45 am
    What if the “violators” start becoming high profile QBs like Mahomes, Burrow, etc? Will the NFL really ban them for a year? The NFL will soon realize this rule is rather stupid and hypocritical, and ultimately hurting their business.
    ———————————————-
    You do know that the league has suspended high profile players in the past. It may not have been for gambling, but proves nobody is beyond reach of suspension; see Rothlisberger, Vick, Brady…

  26. Everyone knew this would happen. Everyone… But these billionaire Owners and Goodell ruining the League want to clutch their pearls. This is a disaster waiting to happen. Better hope these are players from teams that aren’t League darlings so they can make an example out of them.

