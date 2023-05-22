Seahawks sign fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford

Getty Images

The Seahawks have signed fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Bradford, an offensive guard, is the seventh of 10 picks to sign. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (first round), outside linebacker Derick Hall (second round) and running back Zach Charbonnet (second round) have yet to sign.

The Seahawks previously signed first-round wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, fourth-round defensive lineman Cameron Young, fifth-round center Olu Oluwatimi, fifth-round edge rusher Mike Morris, sixth-round safety Jerrick Reed II and seventh-round running back Kenny McIntosh.

Bradford, the 108th overall pick, started 17 of 29 games played for LSU in his four-year career. He started 12 games at right guard and five at left tackle.