Tom Brady agrees to buy minority stake in Raiders; NFL must now approve

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2023, 1:29 PM EDT
UFC 246: Pettis v Ferreira
Getty Images

It’s official, subject to approval.

Retired (for now) quarterback Tom Brady has struck a deal to buy a minority stake in the Raiders from Mark Davis, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

The transaction must not be approved by the league. It won’t happen at this week’s meeting.

Brady already owns a minority stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, a team also owned by Davis.

There’s no reason to think the league won’t approve Brady to join the ranks of owners. (Other than his 2016 suspension for removing air from footballs or his involvement with FTX, a crypto exchange that recently imploded in a blaze of Bitcoin.)

If/when he’s approved, Brady becomes one of them. A junior member of Club Oligarch, intent on securing financial and tactical advantage over the players.

Unless, of course, he starts playing again.

When Brady was poised to become a limited partner with the Dolphins in 2022, the plan was that he’d eventually emerge from retirement and play for the team. If Brady is going to be playing for anyone from this point forward, how could it be any team other than the Raiders?

It’s unclear how much Brady will purchase. It likely will be a very small piece. Even at one percent, Brady would be looking at a price tag of somewhere between $40 million and $60 million.

Tom Brady agrees to buy minority stake in Raiders; NFL must now approve

  1. Will he be allowed to function as a member of the FOX TV crew as a minority owner?

  2. The Tuck Rule might be one of the biggest butterfly effects in sports history.

    The Patriots and the Raiders have trended in opposite directions since.

  3. The “retired for now” statement becomes moot once the sale is consummated. Don’t think an active NFL player is allowed to be an owner. That would pose a serious conflict of interest.

  4. QUESTION: When Tom gets tired of being a Raider, will he be able to have his ownership rights traded to another franchise? Or will he try to pretend to retire again so that he can finally go to Miami where the heat is on all night on the beach till the break of dawn?

  8. “Club Oligarch”

    Must have been so proud of yourself when you came up with that term

  10. Do we know how much Mark owns? Al bought out several partners after return to Oakland and finally passed 50 percent ownership,is that Mark’s, his mom’s, half and half? McZieg has destroyed interest in on field product, this us only interesting thing about team until Mark sells it all and gives millions of Raiders fans reason to hope and care again.

