Yodny Cajuste to visit with Jets, Giants

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste may have a new team sooner than later.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cajuste will take a free-agent visit with the Jets on Monday and the Giants on Tuesday.

A Patriots third-round pick in 2019, Cajuste has appeared in 17 games with five starts in his career. He played 10 games with three starts last season for New England, tallying 197 offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

After re-signing Cajuste on a restricted free agent tender, the Patriots waived Cajuste last week.