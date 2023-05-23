Aaron Rodgers out of team drills at Tuesday’s OTA

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was at Tuesday’s OTA practice, but he didn’t do any of the on-field drills.

Per multiple reporters at the practice, Rodgers stretched and did other warmup work with other players but stood to the side and watched once the team period of the session got underway. There’s no word on why Rodgers did not participate, but videos from the practice showed him moving gingerly on his right leg.

If there were serious concerns about Rodgers’ health, one would think he would be getting treatment rather than standing and watching the drills but Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters ahead of the practice so there may not be any update from the team on Tuesday.

The Jets had another scare with another recent acquisition on Tuesday as well. Wide receiver Allen Lazard left the field with trainers at one point, but he returned for 7-on-7 work a short time later.