Adrian Peterson: Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up

Adrian Peterson is retired, even if he isn’t ready to acknowledge it.

He is 38, hasn’t played a game since 2021 and hasn’t played a full season since 2020. No one is calling the former running back.

Peterson, though, still hasn’t closed the door on his 15-year career.

“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up. We’ll see what happens,” Peterson told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “My mindset is, if God’s willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself, and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up.”

If Peterson doesn’t play another game — as expected — he will finish as the NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher with 14,918 yards. He also would become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2027, with Antonio Brown, Richard Sherman and Rob Gronkowski among other candidates.

9 responses to “Adrian Peterson: Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up

  1. Good running back but had a case of Fumble-itis once too often, so more of a liability than an asset.

  2. Adrian has always said that the Vikings will always be like family to him………….

    ……………because they’re so easy to beat.

  3. Emmitt Smith’s record of 18,355 rushing yards will NEVER be broken.

    Peterson and Frank Gore coming up short clinches that.

  4. “We’ll see what happens “
    THIS is a good and prime example of the delusional mindset that pro athletes have.
    He could have been on a team if he’s willing to play special teams and take minimum salary. If he wanted to play just for the love of football, there’s 2 minor leagues to choose from.
    No. He thinks an opportunity to be a starter and the main back on a playoff quality team is just around the corner.

  6. It’s cool AP, mentally I still feel like a spry 20 year old despite my body being double that.

  9. The stigma that Peterson rightly faces for having beaten his child far exceeds that directed to Jim Brown who assaulted multiple women across multiple decades.
    And of course, I doubt Peterson will get the hagiographies that surrounded Brown upon his passing when he dies.
    Sometimes being born at the ‘right’ time can make all the difference…

